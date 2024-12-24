Two adults, four children displaced by fire in Roslindale

A fire in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood displaced two adults and four children from their home just ahead of the holidays.

Boston fire said they responded to a fire in the attic of a single-family home on Paine Street around 5 p.m. Monday. All of the home's occupants got out safely, and firefighters had the flames knocked down within about an hour.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

At approximately 5:00 this evening fire from the attic of a single family home in Paine st. In Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/FDUMjxONJR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 23, 2024

No injuries were reported, but two adults and four children who lived in the home were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.