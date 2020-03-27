Two-Alarm Fire Blazes at Abandoned Former Naval Air Station in Weymouth

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that broke out at Union Point, the site of an abandoned former naval air station in Weymouth, late Wednesday night.

The South Weymouth Naval Air station has been closed since 1997 and the area hasn't been redeveloped since, causing water issues due to a lack of hydrants in the area, according to the Weymouth Fire Department.

The fire affected one building, a former officer barracks.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is a coronavirus testing site located about three-quarters of a mile away from the site of the fire that was not affected.