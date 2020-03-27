Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weymouth

Two-Alarm Fire Blazes at Abandoned Former Naval Air Station in Weymouth

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that broke out at Union Point, the site of an abandoned former naval air station in Weymouth, late Wednesday night.

The South Weymouth Naval Air station has been closed since 1997 and the area hasn't been redeveloped since, causing water issues due to a lack of hydrants in the area, according to the Weymouth Fire Department.

The fire affected one building, a former officer barracks.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 1 hour ago

Dry-Stretch of Weather Will End With Sunday Showers

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Mass. Governor’s Frustration with Federal Government Mounting

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is a coronavirus testing site located about three-quarters of a mile away from the site of the fire that was not affected.

This article tagged under:

Weymouthfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us