The Boston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in West Roxbury Wednesday morning.

Heavy fire on all floors knocked down. All occupants safely evacuated. Extensive overhauling underway. Two people & dog displaced. pic.twitter.com/bPuaatVczJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 20, 2020

Two people and a dog were helped out of the building safely by the crews on scene. The fire broke out in a 2.5 story building on Oriole Street.

No injuries have been reported.