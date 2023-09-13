Two arrested for attacking former trooper at center of teen drowning case

Two people have been charged in connection with an attack on a retired Massachusetts State Police captain outside a courthouse on Monday shortly after he pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the death of a teenager at his home in 2021.

Dedham police said they arrested two people Wednesday in connection with the assaults in front of the Dedham District Court. The suspects, whose names were not released by police, were expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Police said their investigation remains "active and ongoing" and additional charges could be forthcoming.

The incident started around 10:30 a.m. when Dedham police responded to what they described as a "physical altercation" outside the courthouse.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that James Coughlin -- a former state police captain -- was involved in the altercation as he was leaving court and getting into a car. Coastal Ambulance responded to the scene to evaluate two injured people, but those people refused transport to the hospital for further evaluation. It is not yet clear who else was involved.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Coughlins' attorney, Brian Kelly, said he witnessed the attack, and saw three people pummel Coughlin in the middle of the street, punching him in the head and kicking him as well.

“They circled up, attacked him from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly struck him," he said. "It almost looked like a coordinated attack.”

He said a retired state trooper intervened and he too was injured.

The assailants took off before police arrived.

Coughlin and his wife Leslie Coughlin had just reached a disagreed plea for charges against them in the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk.

The teen drowned at the couple’s home in June 2021 at a graduation party for their daughter where alcohol was being consumed. The Coughlin’s attorney told the court that Polk didn’t know how to swim and that he was pushed into the pool. He later died at the hospital.

Polk’s family has been demanding justice for the young man. On Monday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple pled guilty to furnishing alcohol to a minor and admitted to sufficient facts for a probable finding of guilt on the charge of reckless endangerment to a child. They were given suspended sentences and probation, and will have to complete community service hours.