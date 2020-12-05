Two Arrested for Attempted Arson at Waltham Energy Company

Two North Reading residents were arrested Friday night for allegedly attempting to burn down an energy company headquarters in Waltham earlier in the week, authorities say.

The pair, 48-year-old Michael Baker and 33-year-old Kaysea Baker, have both been charged with burning a building and conspiracy to burn a building, Massachusetts State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey said in a statement. The former was also charged with alleged breaking and entering and destruction of property.

The relationship between the pair was not identified.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, police and fire departments found an incendiary device had been thrown through a window of AMPS Electric, Inc., a service provider headquartered at 86 West Street in Waltham.

Damages to the building were reported at more than $1,200, according to the filed charges.