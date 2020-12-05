Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Waltham fire

Two Arrested for Attempted Arson at Waltham Energy Company

Damages to the building were reported at more than $1,200, according to the filed charges

By Alec Greaney

Two North Reading residents were arrested Friday night for allegedly attempting to burn down an energy company headquarters in Waltham earlier in the week, authorities say.

The pair, 48-year-old Michael Baker and 33-year-old Kaysea Baker, have both been charged with burning a building and conspiracy to burn a building, Massachusetts State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey said in a statement. The former was also charged with alleged breaking and entering and destruction of property.

The relationship between the pair was not identified.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Reports 4,747 New COVID-19 Cases

dorchester 2 hours ago

Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

On Sunday, Nov. 29, police and fire departments found an incendiary device had been thrown through a window of AMPS Electric, Inc., a service provider headquartered at 86 West Street in Waltham.

Damages to the building were reported at more than $1,200, according to the filed charges.

This article tagged under:

Waltham fireMichael BakerAMPS ElectricKaysea BAkerMassachusetts State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us