Two arrested for driving over 100 mph on I-93 in NH

Two people were arrested for driving over 100 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Troopers conducting a traffic enforcement initiative on I-93 north in Salem on Thursday with assistance from state police aircraft observed 46 different violations, and made two arrests. Fifteen drivers were observed going 90 mph or faster, and two were spotted driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph.

Nakaya I. Mitchell, 26, of Lebanon, was arrested for operating after a license suspension and speeding over 25 mph over the posted 65 mph speed limit.

James J. McCusker, 40, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

The minimum penalty for reckless driving includes a fine of $620, with an additional mandatory penalty assessment and a 60-day loss of driver’s license. The standard fine for traveling at speeds of 86 mph or faster is $434.