Two arrested in connection with theft of safe from Billerica VFW

Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the recent theft of a safe from a VFW post in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Billerica police said 53-year-old Christopher John Silva, of Lowell, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, breaking into a depository and larceny from a building; and 47-year-old San Sin, also of Lowell, is charged with conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, breaking into a depository and larceny from a building.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, police said they were called to the Solomon VFW Post at 12 Phiney St. for a report of a break-in and a stolen safe. A janitorial employee had entered the building that morning and noticed the safe was missing. The bartender said the safe was still inside when they left the night before.

A subsequent investigation used evidence recovered at the scene and surveillance footage from the area to develop information on a pickukp truck that was used to haul the safe away from the VFW. Police ultimately identified Silva, Sin, and a third person -- 32-year-old Peter George Poulakos, of Lowell -- as suspects.

The safe was discarded in Lowell and recovered by police as their investigation was ongoing.

On Wednesday, Billerica police, along with the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, executed a search warrant related to the investigation at an address on Wright Street in Lowell. The search turned up cash and evidence related to the break-in and theft of the safe.

Police eventually arrested Silva and Sin without incident, but they are still searching for Poulakos. A fourth person -- a 49-year-old Lowell man, is expected to be summonsed to court at a later date to face charges in connection with the incident. His name was not released by police.

Silva and Sin are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lowell District Court.