Worcester

Two arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Worcester

Police arrested 21-year-old Kidam Oquendo and 18-year-old Alexis Medeiros on Saturday night in Gardner, Massachusetts

This is a photo of a Worcester police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy that occurred in Worcester, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kidam Oquendo and 18-year-old Alexis Medeiros on Saturday night in Gardner, Massachusetts, in connection with the death.

On February 12, officers responded to the area of Shannon Street at about 3:16 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation, Worcester police said. When they arrived, they found evidence that shots were fired but no victim.

After checking local hospitals for potential gunshot victims, police said they found a 17-year-old. He was pronounced dead.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Oquendo is facing multiple firearm and assault charges, and Medeiros is charged with Accessory After the Fact and Obstruction of Justice. It's unclear if either suspects have an attorney.

More Worcester news

Massachusetts Feb 10

2 arrested after pedestrians shot by paintball gun in Worcester

health care Feb 6

Lawsuit against Worcester pregnancy crisis center can move forward, judge rules

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsWorcester Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us