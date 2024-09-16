Massachusetts

Two arrested, multiple people injured in brawl at Big E over the weekend

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday

By Marc Fortier

Two people were arrested and multiple people injured in a brawl at the Big E fair over the weekend.

West Springfield police said multiple Big E patrol officers, Hampden County Sheriff's deputies and West Springfield detectives were called to Industrial Avenue on the fairgrounds around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of a large fight with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers said they found multiple victims who had sustained various injuries, some of which required medical attention and even hospitalization. Additionally, a large group of people, some previously known to police, were seen fleeing the area and the fairgrounds onto Memorial Avenue.

Police detained James Stanley, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Levi Stanley, of Amherst, New Hampshire, in the area of Gate 8 on Memorial Avenue and took them into custody. Following an on-scene investigation, they were charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property over $1,200 and assault and battery.

After they were taken to the West Springfield Police Department, police said it was learned that James Stanley had stolen items from at least one of the assaulted victims, and he was also charged with unarmed robbery.

The Big E opened Friday and runs through Sept. 29.

