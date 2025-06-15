Two Bedford, NH, police officers struck by vehicle in hotel parking lot

Two police officers in Bedford, New Hampshire, were injured overnight when they were struck by a vehicle attempting to flee from police in the parking lot of a local hotel.

Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a Bedford police officer on patrol saw a running vehicle in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn and Suites on Hawthorne drive with two unconscious people inside.

Backup was called to the scene, at which point the driver of the Nissan Sentra woke up and attempted to flee in the vehicle, striking two officers and two police cruisers. The officers were injured in the collision but were still able to stop the driver in the parking lot and arrest him at the scene.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Brandon Legere, of Manchester, was charged with felony driving under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled drugs. Police said additional charges are pending against Legere, who is being held pending a court appearance Monday morning.

A female passenger in the vehicle, whose name was not released by police, was also arrested on warrants and for possession of controlled drugs. She is still being processed by police.

Both of the injured Bedford police officers were treated and released from local hospitals.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.