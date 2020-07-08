Two Black Lives Matter Groups Plan Protest Before Trump's Rally in NH

Two Black Lives Matters groups in New Hampshire plan on protesting President Donald Trump's visit to Portsmouth this weekend.

Trump is scheduled to hold an outdoor campaign rally at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Black Lives Matter of Nashua and Black Lives Matter Manchester announced Wednesday they are co-organizing a protest hours before the rally.

The protest will take place at Portsmouth International Airport from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"This will be a peaceful protest before Trump is scheduled to speak. We are working to coordinate medical professionals and peacekeepers. Please wear a mask and social distance," organizations wrote in an email.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party slammed Trump for his response to the pandemic in a statement following the news of Saturday's upcoming rally in Portsmouth.

Organizers added that, while signs are welcome, no firearms or intoxicants will be allowed at the protest. They also warned of the possibility of "armed opposition."

"We will not be silenced. New Hampshire is too important," organizers said.

Trump's visit to the Granite State is coming three weeks after an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which drew a smaller-than-expected crowd amid concerns of rising COVID-19 infections in that region.

With news that President Donald Trump is heading to the Granite State to hold a rally later in the week, some business owners in nearby Maine are worried about a potential coronavirus outbreak caused by people attending the event.

Some Maine business owners just a few miles from the New Hampshire rally site said Monday they are concerned about a potential COVID-19 outbreak caused by people from around the region attending the event.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said he won't issue a statewide mandate to wear masks ahead of the rally but strongly recommends that attendees wear one. He also said he will probably greet the president when he arrives but will not attend the rally himself.