Two Boston Police Officers Facing Charges for Domestic Incidents

Two Boston police officers were arrested over the weekend on assault charges related to two separate domestic incidents. Both were placed on administrative leave as the department investigates.

Walter Suprey, who has been a Boston police officer since 2008, was arrested by Danvers police just before 3 a.m. Saturday for an assault battery on a household member after a domestic incident with a family member.

Andrew Blake, who has been with the Boston Police Department since 1998, was arrested by the Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit for just before 4 a.m. Saturday for assault and battery after a domestic incident with a family member.

The Boston Police Anti-Corruption has opened an investigation into both reports of the off-duty officers' arrests.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously” Superintendent-in- Chief Gregory Long said. “A thorough investigation into these matters will be conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk and Essex County District Attorney’s Offices."