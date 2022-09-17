2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat.

Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress.

Responding officers saw two teens running from the store towards Round Hill Street and were able to quickly apprehend them.

According to police, video surveillance shows the suspects -- 13 and 14 years old -- armed with a long blade and a baseball bat.

The teens were arrested and charged with delinquent to wit; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (machete and baseball bat) and delinquent to wit; assault with intent to rob.

The suspects, whose names were not provided given their ages, are expected to be arraigned in Boston juvenile court.