Two Brockton Teens Arrested in East Bridgewater After Report of Shots Fired, Pursuit with Police

East Bridgewater police say they arrested two teenagers Saturday morning after hearing reports that they fired a gun from their car, which lead to a police pursuit.

Police say that around 8:00 a.m., they received calls about a 2005 gray Ford truck driving slowly along Cedar Street, followed by gunshots.

When responding officers tried to stop the truck, they said the driver sped up and headed down Route 14 toward Brockton. Police then pursued the truck until it crashed into another car, and when the truck stopped, the two teens inside escaped on foot.

Officials said after they apprehended the two teens, they found an unloaded semi-automatic pistol magazine in the possession of 18-Year-Old Bryce Lucas of Brockton.

Officers found several rounds that were used to hit a home on Cedar Street, and discovered the discarded gun on Central Street, said officials.

Lucas was charged with assault and battery attempt with a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, threat to a commit a crime, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Lucas is being held on $200,040 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned at Brockton District Court, said officials.

The unnamed 17-Year-Old male from Brockton who was driving the truck was charged with failure to stop for police,

reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, threat to commit a crime, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The 17-Year-Old is being held on $250,040 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned at Brockton District Court, said officials.

Officials say no one was injured.