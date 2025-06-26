Two charged in death of 12-year-old from Mass. who drowned on school field trip

Giver Essien, a 12-year-old student at Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield, drowned on July 17, 2024, while on a field trip organized through the Pittsfield School District's summer program.

Giver Essien, a student at Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield, drowned on July 17, 2024, while on a field trip organized through the Pittsfield School District's summer program. The field trip took place at Beartown State Forest in western Massachusetts. The trip was part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, and activities included swimming in Benedict Pond.

According to WWLP, when the students were being loaded onto the bus that afternoon, program employees realized that Giver was missing. A search followed, and the child was found in the water.

Two people who worked for the program, Meghan Braley and Linda Whitacre, have now been indicted on three charges that include involuntary manslaughter, permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced at a press conference Thursday.

"They may not have intended this outcome, but their actions, or lack thereof, caused this incident," the district attorney said.

The criminal case cited Christian’s Law, a Massachusetts law that requires personal floatation devices for children for recreational progams and camps and the determination of the children’s swimming ability. Giver could not swim, and Shugrue said the permission slip signed by her parents did not indicate there would be swimming involved.

"Christian's Law was not followed leading up to this trip to Beartown State Forest," he said. "While a permission form did exist, it did not mention swimming and did nothing else to identify any type of safety plan in place."

The permit for the trip said 25 students were attending, but in reality it was over 35. The initial plan was to have only 15 children swim at a time, but Shugrue said Braley, the site supervisor, allowed more children to enter because the trip schedule was running behind.

Whitacre, the program coordinator, was not on the field trip that day.

The district attorney's investigation revealed that at least three children alerted a supervisor that Giver didn't know how to swim and that she had gone underwater, the district attorney said. Shugrue said those warnings were "ignored" by Braley.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 20 years in prison, and the two misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum sentence of 2 1/2 years.