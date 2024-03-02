New Hampshire

Two children rescued from frigid water in New Hampshire; father charged with DUI

A man who had been canoeing with his young children has been charged with DUI after the canoe capsized and they were all dumped into the frigid water

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC10 Boston

A Franklin, New Hampshire, man was charged with DUI on a vessel after his canoe had capsized with him and his two young children on board.

Franklin police said they were first called to the area of the Franklin Library around 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a man who "appeared wet" screaming to call 911. There they found Michael Stewart, who had been canoeing with his children when the boat capsized, dumping all three of them into the frigid water.

An officer, Sgt. Walker, immediately went into the water after the children, ages 3 and 5, and was able to pull both out. One was airlifted to Dartouth-Hitchcock Hospital. The other was taken to Concord Hospital at Franklin for treatment.

Police said the child at Franklin was conscious and interactive. The condition of the other child was not immediately clear.

Walker was also treated and released for hypothermia.

Stewart has been charged with DUI of a vessel. Other charges are expected.

