New Hampshire

Two dead after crash in Manchester, NH

The operator of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man from Dunbarton, NH and the passenger a 38-year-old woman from Dunbarton, NH sustained injuries in the crash, according to police.

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A man and a woman are dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday.

Manchester Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of Elm Street & Pearl Street.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Authorities say that a Honda Accord was traveling south on Elm Street and crashed into a motorcycle as it was making a U-turn.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man from Dunbarton, NH and the passenger a 38-year-old woman from Dunbarton, NH sustained injuries in the crash, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say the woman was declared dead at the scene while the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

The operator of the car did not sustain any injuries, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 33 mins ago

Firefighters respond to smoke at residential building in Boston

Vermont 2 hours ago

A college puts the ‘cat' into ‘education' by giving Max an honorary ‘doctor of litter-ature' degree​

If you have any information about this crash you are urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us