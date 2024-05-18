Two dead after crash in Manchester, NH

A man and a woman are dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday.

Manchester Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of Elm Street & Pearl Street.

Authorities say that a Honda Accord was traveling south on Elm Street and crashed into a motorcycle as it was making a U-turn.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man from Dunbarton, NH and the passenger a 38-year-old woman from Dunbarton, NH sustained injuries in the crash, according to police.

Police say the woman was declared dead at the scene while the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

The operator of the car did not sustain any injuries, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this crash you are urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.