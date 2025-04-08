new haven

Two dead after shooting in New Haven, Connecticut

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

Two people were killed in a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Police officers responded to the area of Goffe Street and Winter Street around 9:50 p.m. when they received reports that people had been shot and they found two victims at the scene, police said.

One victim died at the scene and the other died at the hospital, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

