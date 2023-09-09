Somerset

Two dead in motorcycle crash in Somerset

By Irvin Rodriguez

SHUTTERSTOCK

Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Somerset, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Somerset Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on the Route 103 rotary.

Authorities say that they found a motorcycle and a vehicle along with a man and a woman lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The woman, who is believed to have been a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Somerset EMS where she was later pronounced dead.

The victims have not been identified.

Police say the evidence suggests the motorcycle entered the rotary in the wrong direction and crashed with a car.

The investigation is ongoing.

