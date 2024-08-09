Lowell

Two dead, third hurt in Lowell shooting

Investigators believe those involved all know each other and that this is an isolated incident.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Two people are dead, one of a self-inflicted wound, and a third hospitalized after a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials say.

The shooting happened at a home on South Walker Street around midnight, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, where police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Investigators said the man's injury was self-inflicted.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The woman was taken to a Boston area hospital where she was also pronounced dead.

The third victim was found on Wilder Street, the DA said. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The victim's age was not released, but investigators say he is a juvenile.


Few details were immediately available, but investigators believe those involved all know each other and that this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

