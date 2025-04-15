New Hampshire

Two drivers arrested for exceeding 100 mph on NH highway

Calexis Gonzales, 30, and Ruben Ceballos, 21, both of Nashua, were charged with reckless operation

By Marc Fortier

Two drivers were arrested Monday after a New Hampshire State Police trooper observed them speeding at over 100 mph on a highway in Nashua.

At noon on Monday, a state police trooper who was patrolling the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound said he noticed two vehicles driving faster than 100 mph -- a black Hyundai Elantra and a black Acura TLX.

The trooper stopped the drivers of both vehicles just before the Massachsuetts border.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 30-year-old Calexis Gonzalez, and the driver of the Acura, identified as 21-year-old Ruben Ceballos, both from Nashua, were arrested and charged with reckless operation, according to state police.

They were both released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.

