Two families displaced by early-morning fire in Beverly

Two families were displaced from their home following an early-morning fire in Beverly, Massachusetts.
The Beverly Fire Department said the fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. in a back bedroom on the first floor of a building on Blaine Avenue.
No one was injured, but two families have been at least temporarily left homeless.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
