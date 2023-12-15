Beverly

Two families displaced by early-morning fire in Beverly

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Two families were displaced from their home following an early-morning fire in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The Beverly Fire Department said the fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. in a back bedroom on the first floor of a building on Blaine Avenue.

No one was injured, but two families have been at least temporarily left homeless.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 2 hours ago

Festivities kick off for the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

Woburn 10 hours ago

Pizza fans line up for grand opening of Sally's Apizza in Woburn

This article tagged under:

Beverly
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us