Two firefighters injured battling massive blaze on Maine's Little Sebago Lake

Damage from the fire is estimated at $500,000

By Marc Fortier

Two firefighters were injured battling a massive blaze that was fueled by propane tanks on the shore of Little Sebago Lake in Gray, Maine, earlier this week.

Four buildings and about two acres of woods were damaged in the fire, according to News Center Maine. Three cars and a boat were also destroyed.

Raymond Fire and Rescue responded to Evergreen Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a porch fire. The flames spread rapidly, damaging three homes and a boathouse.

"I've never seen a fire that large," Gail Pacifico, a nearby homeowner who called 911, said. "Within three minutes the whole house was engulfed, and the next-door neighbor's house was starting."

Propane tanks caught fire, sending flames shooting 30 feet into the air.

Making things more difficult was the fact that firefighters had to drive almost two miles down narrow camp roads to access the fire scene.

Some firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related issues. Two firefighters were hospitalized -- one for heat and exertion and the other for injuries suffered fighting the fire. Both had been released as of Thursday.

Damage from the fire is estimated at over $500,000. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

