Two firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while battling large house fire in Norfolk

Two firefighters had to be hospitalized after suffering from heat exhaustion while battling a large house fire in Norfolk, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk police and fire said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 3 Main St. around 9:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof. Because of the heavy fire and the extreme heat conditions, additional crews were immediately called in to assist.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two firefighters were taken to area hospitals due to heat exhaustion. Fire crews were still searching the building but no other injuries have been reported.

No initial damage estimate was released, but aerial images from the scene showed about 90% of the roof collapsed and most of the home appeared to have been destroyed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

As a result of the fire and the ongoing investigation, a section from Main Street from Clark Street to the Walpole town line was shut down to vehicle traffic. About a dozen area fire departments remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.