Watertown

Two found dead after fire at Watertown, Connecticut home

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters found two people dead after putting out a fire in a Watertown home on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Pleasantview Avenue in Oakville just before 4 a.m. and found a fully involved fire and a roof collapse.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The fire department said firefighters began attacking the fire from outside, knocked it down quickly and found two people dead inside the home.

Police have not released information on the two people who died.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No firefighters were injured.

Local and state fire marshals, as well as Watertown Police, are investigating in coordination with the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us