Watertown

Two found dead following fire at Connecticut home were mother and daughter

NBC Connecticut

Two people who were found dead in a Watertown home after a fire last week were a 70-year-old mother and her 40-year-old daughter, according to police.

Firefighters responded to their home on Pleasantview Avenue in Oakville just before 4 a.m. on May 2 and found a fully involved fire and a roof collapse.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After putting out the fire, firefighters found 70-year-old Linda Dabramo and her daughter, 40-year-old Dana Dabramo, dead.

Police said they were the only residents of the home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An investigation is underway to determine how they died.

Local and state fire marshals, Watertown Police and the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us