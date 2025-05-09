Two found dead following fire at Connecticut home were mother and daughter

Two people who were found dead in a Watertown home after a fire last week were a 70-year-old mother and her 40-year-old daughter, according to police.

Firefighters responded to their home on Pleasantview Avenue in Oakville just before 4 a.m. on May 2 and found a fully involved fire and a roof collapse.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found 70-year-old Linda Dabramo and her daughter, 40-year-old Dana Dabramo, dead.

Police said they were the only residents of the home.

An investigation is underway to determine how they died.

Local and state fire marshals, Watertown Police and the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office are investigating.