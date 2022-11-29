Two Found Dead in New London, New Hampshire

Two people were found dead in New London, New Hampshire Tuesday and an investigation is underway.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office described the deaths as "untimely" and said only that the victims are adults.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no known risk to the public.
Autopsies will be performed Wednesday. No other details were immediately available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.