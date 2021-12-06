Two Girls Killed in NH Car Crash

Two girls were killed in a crash after they were ejected from the car on I-93 near the Vermont border Sunday night, New Hampshire State Police said.

The driver, 36 year-old Jordan Couture of Milton, Vermont, was heading north on the highway, just south of Exit 44 in Littleton, shortly before 7 p.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The truck left the roadway to the left side of the road and entered the median. The vehicle slid sideways and eventually began rolling over, ejecting the two girls. Police did not release their exact age but said the girls were juveniles. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Couture was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The Littleton Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crash remain under investigation by New Hampshire State Police. Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or email at daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.