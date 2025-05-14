Two horses killed in serious Maine crash

Two horses died in a serious motor vehicle crash in central Maine on Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of a serious crash on Route 9 in Eddington. When they arrived, emergency crews found that a truck towing a fifth-wheel trailer had veered off the roadway.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The truck had collided with a large tree, causing the truck to detach and continue moving, resulting in further collisions with other trees.

Two horses were being transported in the trailer at the time of the crash. Sheriff's deputies, firefighters and Good Samaritans worked together to help try and assist the badly injured horses, but one died instantly and the second had to be euthanized due to the seriousness of its injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Eddington Fire Department, the Maine Department of Transportation, a local towing company, several Good Samaritans and a veterinarian.