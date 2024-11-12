Boston

Two hospitalized after being attacked by dog in Dorchester

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were hurt and a dog was shot after an attack in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police responded to a call on Dakota Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, and said when they got there they couldn't get the dog under control and had to shoot it.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

No details were released on the extent of the victims' injuries or the condition of the dog.

The incident remains under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Gov. Healey to address brush fire concerns in Massachusetts

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

No school in 3 North Shore communities amid teacher strikes

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us