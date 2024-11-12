Two hospitalized after being attacked by dog in Dorchester

Two people were hurt and a dog was shot after an attack in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Police responded to a call on Dakota Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, and said when they got there they couldn't get the dog under control and had to shoot it.

No details were released on the extent of the victims' injuries or the condition of the dog.
The incident remains under investigation.
