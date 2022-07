Two homes were broken into in Watertown, Massachusetts on Friday, according to authorities.

Police say the break-ins happened on two different streets in the same evening. The first break-in was on Garfield Street at around 10 p.m., and the second break-in happened on Barnard Avenue at around midnight.

The residents of both houses were home at the time of the break-in, and police say both houses had windows that were unlocked.

Police say no one was injured, and nothing was stolen.