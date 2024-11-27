Two hurt when SUV slams into Chatham restaurant

Two people were hurt when an SUV smashed into a restaurant in Cape Cod restaurant Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Larry’s P.X. Restaurant on Main Street in Chatham.

Firefighters said the driver and a person inside the store were hurt. Their exact conditions were not immediately clear, but both were taken to the hospital.

“One was a more serious injury that the other and is on the way to a trauma center," fire officials said on scene.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to the business and an SUV with front-end damage in front.

Stringer The aftermath of a crash at Larry's P.X. restaurant in Chatham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

There is some structural damage to the building. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was called in to shore up the building.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.