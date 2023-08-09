Two indicted for murder in Cape Cod stabbing

Two Massachusetts men were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in the death of a 19-year-old who was stabbed on Cape Cod in June.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said Milteer Hendricks, 19, was killed in a stabbing on June 10 in Falmouth. On Wednesday his office announced the indictments against Armando Gomes, 24, and Adrian Black, 22, both Taunton residents.

The stabbing happened at the Gosnold Grove Apartments on East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth. According to the DA, the violence broke out when two groups, one including Gomes and Black, got into an argument. Hendricks was stabbed twice.

Hendricks, who was from Falmouth, was first taken to Falmouth Hospital before being airlifted to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where he died in surgery.

