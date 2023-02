One Massachusetts State Trooper was injured after his cruiser was struck as he was getting out of the car.

According to MSP, both the trooper and the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One of our Troopers was injured overnight when struck by a motorist as the Trooper was exiting his cruiser to assist at scene of a prior crash. Trooper and other driver both suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigation into potential charges ongoing. #moveover pic.twitter.com/axjEGieiLo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 19, 2023

The investigation into potentially pressing charges is ongoing, according to police.