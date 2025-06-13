Two injured in air compressor explosion at Dunkin' store in Newburyport

Two people were injured when an air compressor they were working on at a Dunkin' store in Newburyport, Massachusetts, exploded, igniting a small "flash fire" on Friday morning.

Two workers were up on the roof of the Dunkin' doing routine maintenance to an HVAC unit with what was believed to be an electrical short in an air compressor, Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said. He said one of the workers tried to make connections to a fitting to test the gas around 9:52 a.m. and the fitting failed and blew up in his face.

He said one worker suffered second degree burns to their face, chest and hands, and the second worker suffered third degree burns to their lower extremities. Both workers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

The fire had burned out by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. There was no damage to the building.

Numerous fire and police vehicles responded to the scene on State Street, along with National Grid. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified and is responding to the scene.

Photos and video from the scene showed a white van with a ladder nearby, extending to the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.