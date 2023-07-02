Two injured in hit & run incident in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit & run incident that left a motorcycle passenger seriously injured early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a crash involving a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2016 Honda CB300 motorcycle on the Arborway at South Street in Boston at around 2 a.m.

MSP says that the Accord entered into an illegal left turn from the Arborway to South Street and they collided in an eastbound lane.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected and preliminary information says they were not wearing a helmet, authorities say.

The driver of the car drove away from the scene and has yet to be located, police say.

Police say the motorcycle passenger, a 22-year-old man from Boston was transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The motorcycle operator, a 24-year-old from Boston was transported to Brigham and Women's Hospital, authorities say.

The crash is under investigation.