One Dead and One Injured in Mattapan Shooting

Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave., according to authorities.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man with non-life-threatening injuries was found later and transported to a local hospital, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

People that want to help the police anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).