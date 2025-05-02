Two injured in stabbing incident at 99 Restaurant in Dover, NH

Two people were injured in a stabbing at a 99 Restaurant in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, according to police.

Dover police said they responded to a reported altercation at the 99 Restaurant at 8 Hotel Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds, and a woman with non-life-threatening lacerations to her forearm.

A third individual who was involved in the incident had reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Preliminary investigation indicates that all three individuals were known to one another. The altercation reportedly began as a verbal dispute between two men, which escalated into a physical confrontation. During the fight, one man allegedly stabbed the other, and the woman was injured while attempting to intervene.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances and motive behind the incident. They said all parties involved have been identified but at this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or online at www.dovernhcrimeline.org.