Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Wellesley police said in a social media post that Cedar Street was temporarily closed between River/Walnut and Route 9 as a result of the crash. They said two people were injured, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The road reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

A photo shared by the police department showed a red vehicle on its roof in the middle of the roadway, with a tow truck nearby.