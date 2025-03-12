Middletown

One dead, another injured in Middletown, Conn. car crash

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has died and another person is injured after a car crash in Middletown Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Washington Street in the area of High Street, near Wesleyan University just before 10 p.m.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The person's identity is unknown at this time. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Investigators said a Toyota was traveling on Washington Street in the right lane when it struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Police asked people to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-638-4061.

