Two killed, 2 injured in New Year's Day fire in Vermont

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Two people were killed and two others injured in a New Year's Day fire in western Vermont, authorities said.

Vermont State Police said the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Chunks Brook Road in Sandgate, a town of about 387 residents in the southwestern part of the state. Fire departments from numerous Vermont and New York towns responded to the scene and were ultimately able to bring the blaze under control.

Two people were found dead at the scene. Autopsies are expected to be conducted on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of their deaths. State police said their names will be released once family members have been notified.

Two injured victims were taken to hospitals in New York for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, state police said.

Members of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating the origin and cause of the fire. State police detectives and troopers are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the case is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON.

