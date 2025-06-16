Massachusetts

Recent Dartmouth High School graduate killed in crash

It was one of two deadly crashes in southern Massachusetts on Sunday night.

By Marc Fortier

Two people -- including a recent graduate of a local high school -- were killed in separate crashes in southern Massachusetts on Sunday night, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

Around 7:30 p.m., state police troopers responded to a serious single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 south in Attleboro. When they arrived, they found a Toyota Corolla that had struck a tree near the woodline.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 69-year-old James Hobbs, of Dorchester, was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

About 90 minutes later, the district attorney's office said a Hyundai Sonata crashed into a telephone pole on Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive person pinned between the vehicle and the telephone pole.

The driver, identified by police as 18-year-old Nikoles Joseph, of Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dartmouth EMS.

According to Dartmouth Week, Joseph recently graduated from Dartmouth High School, where he played on the football team.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation, according to the Bristol District Attorney's Office, but no charges are anticipated.

