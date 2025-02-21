Concrete falls on vehicles in Prudential Tunnel, major delays reported

Concrete fell on several vehicles inside Boston's Prudential Tunnel on Friday afternoon, causing damage and resulting in traffic delays.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike, state police said, damaging multiple vehicles.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed the issue as well, saying "a section of non-structural concrete at an expansion joint below Huntington Avenue became dislodged and fell into a travel lane in the Prudential Tunnel." They said recent freeze and thaw cycles caused the concrete to become saturated, freeze and then "delaminate" as temperatures rose on Friday.

MassDOT said they have a two-lane clossure in place and are conducting emergency inspections across the width of the tunnel to identify and remove nay additional loose material in the area.

Additional inspections will take place Friday night and over the coming days to ensure the tunnel's safety, MassDOT said. They said motorists should expecte increased congestion in the area and seek alternate routes.

Aerial photos from the scene showed major traffic backups.

No further details have been released.