Methuen

Two Mass. State Police cruisers struck by car in Methuen

Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck while responding to a crash in Methuen early Sunday morning.

State Police say the troopers were responding to a 911 call reporting a crash when an uninvolved driver struck their cruisers. No one was in either of the cruisers when they were hit, and no first responders were hurt.

According to police, the driver that struck the cruisers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and cited for the crash.

In a public statement, State Police reminded drivers of the the Commonwealth’s “Slow Down and Move Over” law to help protect first responders on roadways.

