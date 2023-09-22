Massachusetts

Two Massachusetts locations amongst the best new restaurants of 2023

Moëca in Cambridge and Rubato in Quincy are part of “The 24 Best New Restaurants of 2023.”

More_Stormy_Weather_for_SoCal_1200x675_474209347532.jpg
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Massachusetts has two representatives on Bon Appétit's list of best new restaurants in the United States for 2023.

Moëca in Cambridge and Rubato in Quincy are part of “The 24 Best New Restaurants of 2023.”, according to the website.

Moëca ranked at 16 in the list. Located in Cambridge, it has a seasonal menu with foods inspired by italian cuising. Bon Appétit recommends the Cape Cod scallops, semolina gnocchi, smoked scallop taramasalata, and the chickpea pancake.

Rubato ranked at 21 on the list. Located in Quincy, it focuses on modernizing traditional Hong Kong and Cantonese cuisine. Bon Appétit recommends the Rubato sampan congee, fried chicken bolo, HK french toast with lava egg yolk, you tiao and house soy milk.

"This is the food of a grounded, confident chef playing familiar tunes with abundant style. We’re just happy to be in the audience." wrote assistant editor Amiel Stanek.

