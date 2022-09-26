Two Men Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Demonstration Involving House Candidate in Somerville

A demonstration over the weekend involving a Massachusetts GOP candidate for the U.S. House ended with a fight breaking out, according to the Somerville Police Department.

Officers with Somerville police responded to a report of a fight behind the Somerville Theater on Saturday, where they learned that a verbal argument between two people attending the Donnie Palmer demonstration and four men turned physical, according to the department.

The demonstration was protesting an event being held at Somerville Theater by Representative Pressley and other members of the Squad, according to The Boston Globe.

At least one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police. Two men, who police have identified as Foster Starkes of Cambridge and Andwain Coleman of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, were taken into custody for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Somerville PD said.

Donnie Palmer is the Republican candidate for Massachusetts' Seventh Congressional District, and is set to face off against Representative Pressley in November's general election.

An investigation is still ongoing into Saturday's fight.