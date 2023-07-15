Two men arrested after fight involving machete in Waltham

Two men were arrested after a report of a fight involving a machete in Waltham, Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Police say they responded to 34 Hammond Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Once they arrived they located a man with a deep laceration from being attacked with a machete, according to authorities.

According to police, two more men that had sustained injuries were also located.

The three men were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

Two men were arrested at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety.