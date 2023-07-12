Two men arrested for separate assaults on Mass. State Troopers

Two men are in police custody following two separate assaults on Massachusetts State Troopers.

Both men had fled police following the incidents and were wanted as fugitives.

Police say a motorcyclists tried to run over a trooper last Wednesday who had approached him on foot following a stop. The incident, which was caught on dashcam, occurred on the I-95 Exit 57 off ramp in Wakefield. According to police, 19-year-old Colin James Webb, 19, of Reading, was pulled over after a trooper observed him operating erratically on I-95 and repeatedly ordered him to turn off the bike’s engine and dismount. Instead, dashcam footage shows the motorcyclist continue to ride off on the bike, pushing the trooper forward into oncoming traffic. The trooper narrowly avoided getting hit by a pickup truck.

Webb was arrested on Friday.

In another incident, Hernan Aybar Romero, 24, of Lawrence, Mass., is accused of violently assaulting a trooper on I-495 in Tewksbury. According to police, Aybar Romero was pulled over while driving on Friday for motor vehicle violations. The trooper found that Aybar Romero had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, including for charges of drug trafficking. According to police, Aybar Romero became violent as he was being placed into handcuffs. He got back into his car and drove away.

The Trooper was later treated and released from Lowell General Hospital. Detectives tracked Aybar Romero to an apartment in Lawrence where he was arrested.