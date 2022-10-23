Two Men Arrested in Connection to 2021 Brockton Murder

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Brockton man in 2021, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

22 year old Leonardo Monteiro and 23 year old Ivanilson Brandao were arrested in connection to the murder of 20 year old Jauwon Ambers on September 9, 2021.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 77 Highland Terrace. After their arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was later identified as Ambers, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased the next day, according to authorities.

Monteiro and Brandao are both scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge tomorrow in Brockton District Court.