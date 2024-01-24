Two charged in connection with series of mailbox explosions in central Mass.

Two men are facing charges in connection with a series of explosions in central Massachusetts last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Nathan Asselin, 19, of Sturbridge, and Camron Lamarche, 19, of Southbridge, were arrested Wednesday on warrants charging them with four counts of possession of a destructive device, placing an explosive device, vandalism and other offenses.

The arrests stem from an investigation into a series of explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor sites in the area of Town Farm Road in Brookfield, Sturbridge Road in Holland, Boston Road E in Monson and New Boston Road in Sturbridge in late December 2023.

The suspects were identified as part of a joint investigation conducted by Monson, Brookfield, Holland, Sturbridge police, along with a Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Asselin and Lamarche were scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Wednesday.